Steelers add Avery Williamson to 53-man roster

Getty Images

Linebacker Avery Williamson finally has joined the Pittsburgh roster.

The Steelers have activated Williamson nearly a week after acquiring him in a trade with the Jets. The delay arose from the COVID-19 waiting period.

Williamson will be able to play for the Steelers on Sunday. Obviously, he has not practiced with his new team.

The Steelers also promoted linebacker Jayrone Elliott from the practice squad. In turn, the Steelers waived offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski and running back Trey Edmunds.

Williamson now has officially gone from the 0-8 Jets to the 7-0 Steelers. It’s surely a feeling of euphoria that no one else can relate to today.