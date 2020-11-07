Steelers have their first positive COVID-19 test

Getty Images

As the virus continues to spread in unprecedented fashion, it’s affecting more and more NFL teams. It’s finally affecting an NFL team that previously had avoided any such issues.

“The Steelers were informed this morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, and he has self-quarantined,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement. “The Steelers are working with the NFL and medical advisors to complete the necessary contact tracing.

“We will continue to evaluate the situation and make the appropriate adjustments, as necessary, that best protect our players, coaches and staff members.”

As noted by Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com, the Steelers haven’t had a positive test since training camp opened in early August.

The Steelers play the Cowboys on Sunday in Dallas. Contact tracing could result in others being unavailable for the game. The timing gets a little delicate, however; the team will be traveling today. If others need to be removed from the team environment, those decisions hopefully will be made before the Steelers fly to Texas.