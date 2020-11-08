Avery Williamson, Aldon Smith are active

Getty Images

The Steelers won’t have nose tackle Tyson Alualu (knee) or cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder). But linebackers Avery Williamson and Jayrone Elliott are active.

The Steelers acquired Williamson in a trade with the Jets, while Pittsburgh activated Elliott from the practice squad.

Isaiah Buggs is expected to take over for Alualu, with Henry Mondeaux and rookie Carlos Davis also seeing more time.

The Steelers’ other inactives are fullback Derek Watt, quarterback Josh Dobbs, tight end Zach Gentry and offensive lineman Derwin Gray.

The Cowboys will have running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is active despite a hamstring injury that left question about his status for today’s game.

They also will have pass rusher Aldon Smith, who was questionable with a knee injury.

Dallas will start quarterback Garrett Gilbert at quarterback, the team’s fourth starting quarterback this season. Rookie Ben DiNucci, who started for the Cowboys last week, is inactive. Cooper Rush will dress behind Gilbert.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are receiver Malik Turner, free safety Reggie Robinson, fullback Sewo Oloniula, inside linebacker Joe Thomas (wrist) and defensive end Bradley Anae.