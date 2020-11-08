Bears put Deon Bush on COVID-19 reserve list after traveling to Tennessee

Getty Images

Bears safety Deon Bush is already with the team in Tennessee for today’s game against the Titans, but he has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bush did not test positive but did have contact with someone else who tested positive when he was away from the team, according to multiple reports. Bush apparently only found out the person he’d been in contact with tested positive after he had been on the team flight.

The Bears did not put anyone else on COVID-19 reserve, although if Bush ends up testing positive they might have to put teammates who had close contact with him on the list as well.

Bush is a reserve on defense who plays a lot on special teams.