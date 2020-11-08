Bills rolling over Seahawks at halftime

Getty Images

The Seahawks came into Sunday’s game with an eight-game winning streak in games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, but extending that to nine games is going to take a pretty big comeback effort in the second half.

Buffalo broke out of the gate quickly and never slowed down in the first half of Sunday’s game. They scored on the first four of their offensive possessions and lead the Seahawks 24-10 as a result of that effort.

Josh Allen threw three touchdowns and finished the half 24-of-28 for 282 yards. That’s a welcome return to early season form for Allen and an unwelcome return to previous form by the Seahawks Defense after a better showing for much of last week’s win over the 49ers.

Russell Wilson is 12-of-18 for 145 yards and factored into a pair of fourth down plays from inside the Buffalo 10-yard-line. He was intercepted by safety Jordan Poyer on one of them and plunged in for a one-yard touchdown on another. Putting togethr a second half that looks like Allen’s first would be helpful for Seattle’s hopes of extending that winning streak.