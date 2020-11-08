Bills strike quickly against Seahawks

Getty Images

The Bills started their first offensive possession of Week 9 in Seattle territory and it didn’t take long for them to turn that position into points.

Andre Roberts took the opening kickoff from Buffalo’s end zone to the Seattle 45-yard-line and Buffalo was in the end zone three plays later. Josh Allen hit Isaiah McKenzie for a 25-yard touchdown to put the Bills up 7-0.

Allen also had a completion to Stefon Diggs for a first down on the quick opening drive for the Bills.

Now it will be Russell Wilson‘s turn in the Seahawks’ quarterback’s first-ever game in Buffalo. His only other road game against the Bills took place in Toronto.