Browns place Baker Mayfield on COVID-19 list

If the Browns weren’t on a bye today, they’d have a problem.

The Browns have placed quarterback Baker Mayfield on the COVID-19 reserve list. Officially, the Browns did not disclose whether Mayfield tested positive or whether he had contact with someone who has tested positive.

Given that the statement from the team includes an announcement that a staff member has tested positive, it’s possible that Mayfield landed on the reserve list because of contact with that staff member.

Indeed, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Mayfield’s placement on the COVID-19 reserve list arises from close contact not a positive result, and that he could be back with the team as soon as Wednesday.

The 5-3 Browns host the Texans next Sunday.