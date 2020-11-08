Calvin Ridley expected to miss Sunday’s game, Phillip Lindsay set to play

Getty Images

It appears the Broncos will have running back Phillip Lindsay on hand as they try to even their record at 4-4 on Sunday afternoon.

Running back Phillip Lindsay missed Wednesday’s practice due to a foot injury before returning to practice the rest of the week. He was listed as questionable on Friday, but head coach Vic Fangio indicated he was closer to probable and multiple reports indicate he’s set to play against the Falcons.

Lindsay has been limited to four games by injuries this season and only got six carries last Sunday. He has 45 carries for 287 yards and a touchdown on the year.

While Lindsay looks good to go, the Falcons are expected to be without a key offensive piece due to a foot injury. Per multiple reports, wide receiver Calvin Ridley is not expected to play this weekend.