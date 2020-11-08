Cardinals, Dolphins trade early touchdowns

Getty Images

The Dolphins Defense sparked their win over the Rams in Week 8 and they got off to a quick start in Week 9 as well.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah stripped Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on a sack on the first Arizona possession of the game. Shaq Lawson scooped up the ball and took it 36 yards for a touchdown that put the Dolphins up 7-0.

Ogbah also forced a fumble that Andrew Van Ginkel returned for a touchdown against the Rams in last Sunday’s 28-17 win.

The Rams wound up turning the ball over four times in that loss, but the Cardinals Offense was able to bounce right back. They capped a 75-yard drive with a Murray four-yard touchdown pass to tight end Maxx Williams to tie the score with just under seven minutes to go in the first quarter.