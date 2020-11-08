Chargers lose another heartbreaker, as Raiders win on replay review

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert thought he had the signature win of his rookie year. And then instant replay intervened.

Herbert was outstanding today against the Raiders, throwing for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns, including an apparent game-winner to Donald Parham Jr. as time expired. But on instant replay, Parham didn’t maintain control as he hit the ground, the pass was ruled incomplete, and the Raiders won 31-26.

Herbert was poised and in command of the offense throughout, and although he took some very hard hits and did have to come out of the game for one play, he never let up. It was another heartbreaking loss for Herbert in a rookie year that has had plenty of them. The Chargers keep coming up just short.

On the play before that pass to Parham, Herbert hit Mike Williams in the end zone with one second left, but Williams couldn’t hold on as Isaiah Johnson hit him. Herbert did everything he could, except find a way to win.

The Raiders employed a run-first offense to try to keep Herbert off the field, and it was fairly successful, with Las Vegas totaling 26 carries for 160 yards. Derek Carr didn’t have a great game, but he did have two touchdown passes and no interceptions.

With the win, the Raiders improve to 5-3, and they have a good chance of making a playoff run during the second half of the season. The Chargers fall to 2-6, and just keep finding ways to lose.

7 responses to “Chargers lose another heartbreaker, as Raiders win on replay review

  1. What is a catch anymore? Who knows!

    The Chargers should change nothing. They are the most snakebitten team I have seen since the Atlanta Falcons.

    Herbert is the real deal. At some point, they will learn how to win and close other teams out. And when they do…

  2. You can always count on the Chargers losing any meaningful game in spite of how talented they are on offense.

  3. Ive taken a few weeks off commenting to let the Raiders play speak for itself.

    Where are the Carr haters at now? You say he doesnt go deep but almost every game this year hes thrown a 40+ yard dime. You say he doesnt run but hes already broke his career rushing total and is making plays with his feet in and out the pockets. Are yall gonna deny that this man is playing at a top 10 level in the NFL? If it wasnt for Russ and Rodgers playing lights out id say Carr was right in the hunt for MVP even with all our offensive injuries.

    Great Win today for the Raiders. Defense needs to keep stepping up we got a heck of a stretch coming up.

  4. We’re lucky Isaiah Johnson played better than expected. I thought Gruden not going for it on 4th and 2 on our previous drive was a huge mistake. It almost bit us in the rear end. We escaped LA with a win, though. That’s the most important thing. Go Raiders!

  6. @chaunce922 ive taken a few weeks off commenting………………
    You need to take a couple more weeks off Carr is no where in the hunt for the MVP… in no particular order id take wilson, rodgers, mahomes, murray, herbert, allen, watson, brady, tannehill and big ben over anything carr has done…

  7. This game says more about how bad the Chargers are. Losing to the Broncos and Raiders in back to back games is terrible.

