Chiefs have first lead of the day, 20-17

Getty Images

The Chiefs have their first lead of the day.

The teams traded missed field goals in the second half before Kansas City scored on a 4-yard catch by rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire from Patrick Mahomes. It was Edwards-Helaire’s first receiving touchdown of the season.

Travis Kelce made two catches for 47 yards in the five-play, 59-yard drive that followed a Joey Slye 51-yard field goal attempt that hit the left upright.

Harrison Butker missed a 48-yard attempt on the Chiefs’ first possession of the second half.

Kelce has nine catches for 146 yards.

Mahomes now is 23-of-34 for 282 yards and two touchdowns.