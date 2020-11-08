Chiefs hold off Panthers on Joey Slye’s missed 67-yard FG on final play

Getty Images

The Chiefs moved to 8-1 with their fourth consecutive victory, but the Panthers did not make it easy.

Carolina pulled out all the stops, going 3-for-3 on fourth down, including a fake punt, gaining 435 yards, attempting two onside kicks and matching the Chiefs almost blow for blow. It wasn’t enough as Kansas City held on for a 33-31 victory.

The Panthers got as close as the Kansas City 49 on their final comeback attempt, but with two seconds left, Matt Rhule opted to let Joey Slye attempt a record field goal. The 67-yard try never had a chance.

Slye’s 51-yard attempt in the third quarter hit the left upright. That opened the door for the Chiefs to take their first lead, and they did.

The Panthers led the entire first half before Kansas City scored on a 4-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with 4:42 remaining in the third quarter. It gave the Chiefs a 20-17 lead.

Mahomes went 30-of-45 for 372 yards and four touchdowns. Travis Kelce caught 10 passes for 159 yards, and Tyreek Hill had nine receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Demarcus Robinson had the team’s other score.

Teddy Bridgewater was 36-of-49 for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey, playing for the first time since spraining an ankle in Week 2, had 18 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and 10 catches for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Curtis Samuel made nine catches for 105 yards and a score.