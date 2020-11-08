Chiefs hold off Panthers on Joey Slye’s missed 67-yard FG on final play

The Chiefs moved to 8-1 with their fourth consecutive victory, but the Panthers did not make it easy.

Carolina pulled out all the stops, going 3-for-3 on fourth down, including a fake punt, gaining 435 yards, attempting two onside kicks and matching the Chiefs almost blow for blow. It wasn’t enough as Kansas City held on for a 33-31 victory.

The Panthers got as close as the Kansas City 49 on their final comeback attempt, but with two seconds left, Matt Rhule opted to let Joey Slye attempt a record field goal. The 67-yard try never had a chance.

Slye’s 51-yard attempt in the third quarter hit the left upright. That opened the door for the Chiefs to take their first lead, and they did.

The Panthers led the entire first half before Kansas City scored on a 4-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with 4:42 remaining in the third quarter. It gave the Chiefs a 20-17 lead.

Mahomes went 30-of-45 for 372 yards and four touchdowns. Travis Kelce caught 10 passes for 159 yards, and Tyreek Hill had nine receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Demarcus Robinson had the team’s other score.

Teddy Bridgewater was 36-of-49 for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey, playing for the first time since spraining an ankle in Week 2, had 18 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and 10 catches for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Curtis Samuel made nine catches for 105 yards and a score.

  3. I like the direction Matt Rhule is leading this team. Alot of tough 1 score game losses. With a few more pieces the panther’s look like they have a bright future.

  4. Almost every catch the Panthers made in the 4th quarter should be on the highlight reel, they made Bridgewater look good and almost all were 3rd and long or 4th and longer. KC left 7 points on the board with a missed FG, PAT, and a stupid penalty right before the half that cost them another FG attempt.

  6. Everyone gawks at Mahomes’ passing numbers, but it’s to be expected if no one runs the ball inside the 3 yd line anymore, and flipping the ball forward 1 foot counts as a pass. Helaire: 2 rush TDs all season….

  7. Either Matt Rhule is working wonders with the Panther’s rebuild, or the Chiefs are still buying into their own hype and aren’t as good as we thought they were. They’re playing too many subpar teams close. Also possible that the return of CMC threw them off a bit.

  9. acemagee45 says:
    November 8, 2020 at 4:36 pm
    Crazy how Mahomes looked off for most of the game and still gets four TDs and almost 400 yards.

    It’s an offensive league. It’s not that impressive with alll the rules favoring offense.

