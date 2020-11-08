Christian McCaffrey scores touchdown on first drive back

USA TODAY Sports

It didn’t take long for Christian McCaffrey to have an impact in his return.

McCaffrey, playing for the first time since Week 2 when he sprained an ankle, touched the ball six times on the Panthers’ opening drive.

He had four carries for 18 yards and two catches for 16 yards and a touchdown.

His 9-yard touchdown pass from Teddy Bridgewater came on fourth-and-three.

If the Panthers are going to hang with the Chiefs, they will need more of that. They took 15 plays to go 75 yards and ate up 8 minutes, 53 seconds. It was the longest drive time-wise for the Panthers since Week 7 of 2017.

Carolina leads 7-0, with Patrick Mahomes now getting his first chance of the day.

McCaffrey led the league with 403 touches for 2,392 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.