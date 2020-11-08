Dalvin Cook joins short list of highly-productive players

Getty Images

As goes Dalvin Cook, so go the Vikings. And lately Cook has been going, unlike most have ever gone.

Consider this: Per the NFL, Cook’s 252 yards from scrimmage in a 34-20 win over the Lions coupled with 225 yards from scrimmage in last week’s upset of the Packers, coupled with his two touchdowns today and four from last weekend, makes him only the third player in league history to have 225 or more yards from scrimmage and two or more touchdowns in consecutive games.

Jim Brown did it in 1963, and Deuce McAllister duplicated it in 2003.

Cook also matched Emmitt Smith by scoring a rushing touchdown in each of his first seven games of the season. Cook’s 12 rushing touchdowns in seven games are fourth most in league history, behind Jim Brown (14 in 1958) and Emmitt Smith and Priest Holmes, who had 13 rushing touchdowns in seven games in 1995 and 2004, respectively.