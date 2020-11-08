David Johnson, Senio Kelemete being evaluated for concussions

Getty Images

Injuries are piling up for the Texans today.

Running back David Johnson took a hard hit on a tackle by Myles Jack in the second quarter. He is being evaluated for a concussion.

Duke Johnson, Cullen Gillaspia and Buddy Howell are the team’s other active backs.

Left guard Senio Kelemete also is being evaluated for a concussion. Brent Qvale has replaced Kelemete.

Linebacker Brennan Scarlett is questionable with an arm injury, and defensive end Charles Omenihu needed athletic trainers to come out for him in the second quarter.

The Jaguars call receiver Laviska Shenault questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

The teams are tied 13-13 midway through the second quarter.