Deshaun Watson: It would have been hell if Will Fuller was traded

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson said last month that he wanted to “squash” any trade talk floating around the team leading up to the November 3 trade deadline.

Watson wasn’t quite successful at doing that. There was a lot of chatter about a deal that would have sent wide receiver Will Fuller to the Packers leading up to Tuesday afternoon.

Nothing was consumated and that was a positive outcome as far as Watson was concerned. He and Fuller hooked up on a 77-yard touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars and Watson shared his feelings on Fuller sticking around after the game.

“It would have been hell if they would have did that, for sure,” Watson said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “Honestly. I’m glad to continue to play with Will. We’ve been making a lot of big, big plays since I came into this league, [and we’re] going to continue to do that as we continue to go the rest of this year and hopefully the rest of our careers.”

This season hasn’t gone as hoped in Houston, but the Watson-Fuller connection has been a bright spot. They’ve connected for touchdowns in six straight games, but their time together could still come to an end come the end of the year because Fuller is on track for free agency.