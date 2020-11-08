Deshaun Watson leads Texans to 20-16 halftime lead

Getty Images

Deshaun Watson has done everything he can to lead the Texans to a victory.

In a matchup of 1-6 teams, the Texans lead 20-16 at halftime.

Watson has completed 13 of 20 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown, while running three times for a team-leading 35 yards. Brandin Cooks has two catches for 76 yards and a touchdown, a 57-yarder on the team’s first possession.

Duke Johnson replaced David Johnson, who is out with a concussion, and scored on a 1-yard touchdown with 27 seconds left in the half. It completed a 98-yard drive.

Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton had his highlight on his second career pass, finding DJ Chark for a 73-yard touchdown. The rest hasn’t been as good.

Luton, a rookie draft pick from Oregon State, is 10-of-18 for 129 yards and the touchdown. Chark has three catches for 78 yards and the score.

James Robinson has 14 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Kicker Josh Lambo missed an extra point, but kicked a 59-yard field goal on the final play of the half.