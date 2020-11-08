Dolphins extend lead to 24-17 before half

Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa only threw for 93 yards in his first NFL start last week, but he’s well past that after one half of start No. 2.

Tagovailoa threw for 158 yards over the first 30 minutes of action in Arizona and the Dolphins are up 24-17 at halftime. They extended the lead to seven points at the whistle when Jason Sanders hit a 56-yard field goal.

Miami’s defense got them on the board when Emmanuel Ogbah forced a Kyler Murray fumble that Shaq Lawson returned for a touchdown. Jordan Howard had a touchdown run and Tagovailoa hit Preston Williams for a touchdown before Williams left the game with an injury.

Murray recovered from the fumble to throw a pair of interceptions, including a 56-yarder to Christian Kirk that tied the score at 14. The Dolphins got the better of the action at that point and they’ll try to finish off a second straight win over an NFC West opponent over the final 30 minutes.