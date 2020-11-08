Dolphins missing five assistant coaches due to COVID protocols

Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will be missing five members of his staff for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

The team announced that defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, quarterbacks coach Robby Brown, outside linebackers coach Austin Clark, defensive line coach Marion Hobby, and quality control coach Kolby Smith will not be at the game. Their absences are due to COVID-19 protocols.

It’s not known whether any of the coaches have tested positive or if they are all absent because of close contact with someone who has.

Running back Matt Breida, cornerback Jamal Perry, and tackle Adam Pankey are inactive for Miami. Quarterback Brett Hundley, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, running back Eno Benjamin, running back Kenyan Drake, and offensive lineman Josh Miles are inactive for Arizona.