Drew Brees, Saints dominating Tom Brady, Bucs with 31-0 halftime lead

Posted by Charean Williams on November 8, 2020, 10:01 PM EST
Who saw this coming?

The Saints are coasting to a blowout victory over the Buccaneers. With the Saints holding a 31-0 halftime lead, the only drama left is whether former Bucs starting quarterback Jameis Winston will play for New Orleans in mop-up duty.

Drew Brees completed 18 of 23 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He threw touchdown passes of 14 yards to Tre'Quan Smith, 7 yards to Adam Trautman and 12 yards to Emmanuel Sanders. Alvin Kamara also had a 1-yard touchdown run.

Brees now holds the NFL record for most passing touchdowns, regaining it from Brady with his 561st, 562nd and 563rd. Brady entered with 561, where he remains.

Brady instead has thrown his 184th and 185th career interceptions. David Onyemata and Marcus Williams had interceptions for the Saints.

Brady is 11-of 22 for 96 yards. Antonio Brown has two catches for 16 yards, and Mike Evans one for 22.

Eleven different receivers have caught passes for the Saints, with Michael Thomas returning from his injuries to catch four passes for 41 yards. Taysom Hill, who played 10 first half snaps, has three carries for 38 yards, a pass completion to Jared Cook for 19 yards and one catch for 21 yards.

The Saints have 283 yards against the league’s third-ranked defense, with the Bucs gaining only 105. New Orleans scored on five of six possessions, not counting two kneel downs to end the half. Cook lost a fumble at the Tampa Bay 2-yard line on the only one of the first six possessions the Saints didn’t score points.

23 responses to “Drew Brees, Saints dominating Tom Brady, Bucs with 31-0 halftime lead

  1. On the last interception by Brady Brown , if Brown continues that route he gets lit up. Just pointing that out as clearly Brown understood the defense and broke off the route. That’s on Brady.

  5. Seahawks lose to Bills Bucs getting destroyed by Saints, Bears lose…good day for the Pack without even a snap…oh and they host Jacksonville next…and they beat Saints earlier and Cardinals lost…Lazard coming back. Ok I’m done

  8. springfield says:
    November 8, 2020 at 10:03 pm
    The Fanboys will tell you Brady is perfect, always plays an A+ game and is above reproach.

    BB wanted out for a reason.

  10. iberiasaint says:
    November 8, 2020 at 10:17 pm
    Welcome to the NFC South, no more weak teams from AFC East.

    I wouldn’t exactly call the Falcons and Panthers powerhouses….

  11. Just watched the whole Saints secondary run all the way to the endzone to pose for the showboat cam or whatever that screen is. Why is this a thing hahahaha. Just go to the sideline.

  14. Brady should of considered retiring.. he looks old and tired. Time for a youngster to take over
    Yea I know they are 6-2 but that is the D
    Exposed

  15. campcouch says:
    November 8, 2020 at 10:36 pm
  16. The Buccaneers have not really beaten any good team. So people should not be surprised when they struggle against good teams.

  17. The Bucs are a weird team to me. At times they look like the best team in the NFC. Other times they look like garbage. A lot of it has to do with Brady, who’s been up and down this year

  19. Just think though, if the buccaneers could have held them to 38 less points, it would be 0-0 with 9 minutes left in the 4th quarter.

  21. Brady, Fournette, Brown, Evans, Jones, Godwin, Gronkowski…MY GOD! YOU WON’T BE ABLE TO STOP THEM ALL!!!!!

  22. therealraider says:
    November 8, 2020 at 10:07 pm
    Arians clearly didn’t have the Bucs ready for this game.

    ————————
    Reminds me a lot of Cards vs Panther for NFC title in 2016.

    Arians looked like he was in a trance while his team got stomped.

