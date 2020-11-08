Falcons jump out to 10-0 lead

Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said after Week 8’s win over he Panthers that he hoped it was the “start of something” good for the 2-6 team.

The first minutes of Week 9 are giving reason to believe that it might have been. The Falcons drove for a field goal to open the game and Ryan hooked up with Olamide Zaccheaus for a big play on the second one.

Zaccheaus reeled in a 51-yard touchdown pass from Ryan and the Falcons are up 10-0 on the Broncos. It is the first touchdown of the season for Zaccheaus, but not the longest catch of his career. He had a 93-yard reception during the 2018 season.

Ryan is 9-of-11 for 92 yards in the first quarter against a Denver defense playing without cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan.