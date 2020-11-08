Falcons take 20-3 lead into halftime

Getty Images

The Falcons are playing without wide receiver Calvin Ridley on Sunday, but Olamide Zaccheaus has done his best to make sure the absence isn’t hurting Atlanta too much.

Zaccheaus caught a 51-yard bomb from Matt Ryan for a touchdown and added a 42-yard catch in the second quarter to set up a touchdown pass to Brandon Powell that extended Atlanta’s lead to two touchdowns. The Falcons would have to settle for a field goal in another trip into the red zone, but they still lead the Broncos 20-3 after 30 minutes of action.

Zaccheaus has four catches for 103 yards overall and Ryan has completed 18-of-23 passes for 216 yards. The Broncos are playing without cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan and that’s proven to be a challenge for the Denver defense despite Ridley being out of action this weekend.

The Broncos Offense has not been nearly as effective. They converted a third down for the first time all day late in the second quarter and ended the half with 112 yards of offense.

Denver rebounded from a bad half to beat the Chargers a week ago and they’ll need lightning to strike twice to get another victory this week.