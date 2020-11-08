Garrett Gilbert throws touchdown pass as Cowboys lead Steelers 13-0

Posted by Charean Williams on November 8, 2020, 5:26 PM EST
Getty Images

You just never know.

The Cowboys were heavy underdogs to the Steelers. Garrett Gilbert is the team’s fourth starter this season, and, until Sunday, he had never started a game. In fact, he had taken only 21 career snaps and thrown only six career passes.

But Gilbert has outplayed Ben Roethlisberger, and the Dallas defense has outplayed the Pittsburgh defense.

The Cowboys have a surprising 13-0 lead.

Gilbert threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb to end the Cowboys’ touchdown drought. Their last touchdown came late in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss to the Cardinals in Week 6.

Gilbert, an NFL journeyman, is 7-of-10 for 89 yards and the touchdown. He also has three rushes for 28 yards.

The Cowboys’ scoring drive came after a fourth-down stop of the Steelers. On fourth-and-one from the Dallas 35, Benny Snell was stopped for no gain by Randy Gregory and Sean Lee.

Roethlisberger is only 6-of-10 for 36 yards.

The Cowboys have two Greg Zuerlein field goals, the second set up by a trick play on a punt return. Cedrick Wilson lateraled the ball across the field to CJ Goodwin for a 73-yard return.