Giants beat Washington for second time this season

The Giants are 0-7 against every NFL team other than the Washington Football Team, but they have secured a season sweep of their NFC East rivals.

Win No. 1 came when they thwarted a Washington two-point try that would have given them a win and this Sunday’s victory was only a little bit less stressful. The Giants went from being up 20-3 at halftime to clinging to a 23-20 lead as Washington drove the ball down the field ahead of the two minute warning.

They got the ball into Giants territory, but needed a bit more yardage for a field goal. They wouldn’t get it. Alex Smith threw too high for J.D. McKissic and Jabrill Peppers picked the ball off. The Football Team would force a punt that got the ball back, but Logan Ryan picked him off to seal the second Giants win of the season.

Smith entered the game when Kyle Allen suffered an ugly ankle injury in the first quarter and he made a strong case to be the starter moving forward before the late picks. He was 24-of-32 for 325 yards and a 68-yard touchdown to Terry McLaurin. McLaurin had seven catches for 115 yards and Cam Sims had three catches for 110 yards to pace the offensive effort.

It was Smith’s first 300-yard game since November 4, 2018 and we’ll learn this week if he’ll start against the Lions in Week 10.

The Giants will host the Eagles as they try for their first win over a non-Washington team since Week 15 of last season. The attempt to get that win would be helped by another turnover-free performance from quarterback Daniel Jones. He snapped a nine-game turnover streak on Sunday and went 23-of-34 for 212 yards and a touchdown.

The Giants also got good outings from running backs Wayne Gallman and Alfred Morris as they combined to run 23 times for 135 yards and a touchdown on the afternoon.