Giants leading Washington 20-3 at half

The Giants benefitted from three Washington turnovers and Daniel Jones avoided making any of his own during a good first half for the 1-7 squad.

Washington running back Antonio Gibson fumbled after a catch on the team’s first offensive play of the game, Isaiah Wright muffed a punt and Alex Smith threw an interception late in the first half. The Giants turned the first two turnovers into 10 points and lead their NFC East rivals 20-3 at halftime.

Smith is in the game because Kyle Allen suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter. He needed a cart to exit the field and was ruled out for the rest of the afternoon a few moments later. The injury occurred on nearly the same spot of the field as Smith’s 2018 leg injury and looked to be severe, although not as severe as the one Smith suffered.

Allen’s injury came on the offense’s first trip into Giants territory and the interception came on their second visit. It was a fairly unsightly half of offense otherwise for the Football Team.

Jones is 12-of-22 for 141 yards and has not extended his nine-game turnover streak through the first 30 minutes. Alfred Morris has picked up 48 yards on six carries to lead the ground game with Devonta Freeman out of action.

That’s put the Giants in position for a season sweep of Washington halfway through Week 9.