Jabrill Peppers apologizes to Kyle Allen

Getty Images

Washington coach Ron Rivera announced after Sunday’s loss to the Giants that veteran quarterback Alex Smith will make his first start since 2018 next weekend. The reason?

Starting quarterback Kyle Allen left in a cart after dislocating his ankle late in the first quarter.

He was injured when Giants safety Jabrill Peppers tripped him for sack. Peppers was penalized for what officials called roughing the passer, and he faces a fine for the illegal tackle.

Peppers apologized afterward.

“I definitely didn’t mean for that to happen,” Peppers said, via Sam Fortier of The Washington Post. “I didn’t intentionally try to leg whip him, or whatever the penalty was. I was just trying to play hard and get him on the ground.”

Rivera didn’t blame Peppers, who finished with six tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

“That’s what I say: He got cut and as he was going down he saw Kyle trying to boot outside,” Rivera said. “Again, that’s just a guy trying to make a play. I don’t think it’s a dirty play. It’s a guy just trying to make a play.

“I get it. I’ve been there in that situation. Peppers is a heck of a football player. He plays 100 miles an hour.”