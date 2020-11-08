Josh Allen, Bills defense star in 44-34 win over Seahawks

Getty Images

Russell Wilson played in Buffalo for the first time as an NFL player on Sunday and he’s unlikely to be in a hurry to return.

Wilson turned the ball over four times and got sacked five times as the Bills outlasted the Seahawks for a 44-34 victory. Wilson threw three interceptions in a loss to Arizona earlier this year and has now turned the ball over seven times in Seattle’s two losses this season.

While the Bills Defense was making life difficult for Wilson, Josh Allen was thriving despite a Seattle pass rush that came up with seven sacks of their own. Allen was 31-of-38 for 415 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a fourth quarter touchdown that put the Bills up 41-20 after the Seahawks had closed within seven points.

Buffalo’s defense got two sacks and a forced fumble by A.J. Klein, a sack and fumble from Jerry Hughes and a key early interception in the end zone by Jordan Poyer. That pick kept the Seahawks down by two scores and ensured they’d be playing catchup for the rest of the afternoon.

The final score reflects some stat padding by the Seahawks, who got touchdown passes to Chris Moore and DK Metcalf that made the final score look a bit more presentable. Wilson’s turnovers and the defense’s inability to force any of their own conspired to make those 34 points nowhere near enough to get the job done this weekend.

While the defense was not good enough overall, the return of safety Jamal Adams and arrival of defensive end Carlos Dunlap paid some dividends. Dunlap had a sack, two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss while Adams had 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.

They’ll try to do more of the same against the Rams next weekend. The 7-2 Bills will move on to Arizona and the Seahawks will be hoping they have a similar performance in store for their NFC West rivals.