Getty Images

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will play today against the Raiders.

Allen, who was listed as questionable with an illness, has tested negative for COVID-19 every day this week and will play today.

In his eighth season with the Chargers, Allen is having an excellent year. He’s the Chargers’ leading receiver with 53 catches for 548 yards this season.

The 2-5 Chargers are in need of a win if they’re going to have any hope of getting into playoff contention. Having Allen will help.