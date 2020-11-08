Kyler Murray pushes Cardinals into lead

Getty Images

The Dolphins were up on the Cardinals 24-17 at halftime, but they weren’t able to stay ahead of the home team in the third quarter.

Kyler Murray capped the first possession of the half with a 21-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darrell Daniels and then put the Cardinals in the lead with a 12-yard run with 2:28 to play in the third. The touchdown run came a few plays after Murray ran for 28 yards on a fourth-and-one.

The Daniels catch was the subject of some conversation for the officials as it was unclear if he wrestled the ball away from cornerback Byron Jones before going out of bounds. There also was a questionable low block by tight end Maxx Williams near the goalline on Murray’s running score.

Williams’ block did not elicit a flag, but it did injure Dolphins defensive back Brice McCain.

Murray is now 19-of-23 for 241 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He’s also run seven times for 92 yards.