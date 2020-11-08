Marshon Lattimore left for locker room in third quarter

Getty Images

Almost everything has gone right for the Saints tonight. But they do have at least one worry: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore was injured in the third quarter.

Antonio Brown caught a 15-yard pass from Tom Brady with 3:53 remaining in the third quarter. Lattimore stayed on the ground after tackling Brown.

Lattimore went to the locker room, but the Saints have not provided an update on his injury or his status. It appears doubtful he would return considering the score.

The Saints lead 31-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

Lattimore had three tackles and a pass breakup in the end zone on a fourth-down pass from Brady to Mike Evans on a fade. Evans has three catches for 50 yards.

P.J. Williams replaced Lattimore.

UPDATE 10:54 P.M.: Lattimore went to the locker room for an IV, according to Michele Tafoya of NBC.