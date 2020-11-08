Michael Thomas, Chris Godwin officially active for Sunday Night Football

Getty Images

The Saints and Buccaneers each listed a wide receiver as questionable to play on Friday’s injury report, but both of those wideouts were expected to play.

Both teams issued their inactive lists 90 minutes ahead of kickoff and those expectations were met. The Saints have Michael Thomas and the Buccaneers have Chris Godwin.

Thomas has not played since New Orleans beat Tampa in Week 1. He’s dealt with ankle and hamstring injuries, but practiced all week ahead of his long-awaited return to action.

Godwin missed last week after having surgery on his fractured finger. He returned to practice Wednesday, caught passes Friday, and head coach Bruce Arians indicated he was going to play ahead of the questionable listing.

Cornerback Ken Crawley, offensive lineman Derrick Kelly, and running back Ty Montgomery are out for New Orleans. Defensive lineman Khalil Davis, quarterback Ryan Griffin, guard Ali Marpet, running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, and wide receiver Justin Watson will not play for Tampa.