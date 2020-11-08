Michael Thomas is expected to play Sunday night

Getty Images

It appears Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas’ second appearance of the 2020 season will come against the same team he played in his first appearance.

Thomas played against the Buccaneers in Week 1, but hurt his ankle in that contest. He would go on to miss a team due to team discipline and hurt his hamstring, so it has been a long wait to get back on the field.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that wait is set to come to an end against the Buccaneers on Sunday night. Emmanuel Sanders is also expected back after missing two games following a positive COVID-19 test.

That’s two big targets for quarterback Drew Brees, who dealt with a shoulder injury during the week. Head coach Sean Payton suggested he’d be a gametime call, but Brees received no injury designation on Friday.