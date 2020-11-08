Panthers use fake punt to set up second touchdown, lead Chiefs 14-6

USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers are pulling out all the stops.

They scored touchdowns on their first two possessions and held Kansas City to two field goals on the Chiefs’ first two drives, giving the Panthers a 14-6 lead early in the second quarter.

Carolina’s second touchdown was set up by a fake punt.

With the Chiefs going all out in an attempt to block the punt, punter Joseph Charlton had his choice of wide-open receivers. He threw a perfect pass to Brandon Zylstra, who went 28 yards to the Kansas City 27.

Three plays later, Teddy Bridgewater hit Curtis Samuel for a 14-yard score. Bridgewater’s first touchdown pass went to Christian McCaffrey on fourth down. Thus, the Panthers now are 2-for-2 on fourth down after two drives.

McCaffrey has nine touches for 52 yards and the touchdown in his return from a high-ankle sprain that kept him out six weeks.

In injury news, Chiefs defensive lineman Taco Charlton is questionable to return with an ankle injury.