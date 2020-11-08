Patrick Mahomes is fastest to 100 touchdown passes in NFL history

Posted by Josh Alper on November 8, 2020, 6:16 PM EST
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes added to his list of accomplishments on Sunday afternoon.

Mahomes’ third touchdown pass of the day was the 100th of his career. He reached that mark in his 40th regular season game, which is faster than any player in NFL history.

Dan Marino was the previous record holder. It took Marino 44 games to set the mark. He threw five touchdowns in Week 8 and, given the pace he’s on, he seems like a good bet to be the fastest to 200 touchdown passes as well.

Mahomes would go on to throw a fourth touchdown pass later in the game and the Chiefs needed all of them to outlast the Panthers for a 33-31 win.

 

  1. This guy is a nice QB, but I really need to see him without 6 all pro reeivers that all run 4.3’s before I will fully buy into the hype

  2. Since Brady left the abusive Bill Belichick, Mahomes and Reid will rule the AFC for a long time.

  3. kev359 says:
    November 8, 2020 at 6:39 pm
    This guy is a nice QB, but I really need to see him without 6 all pro reeivers that all run 4.3’s before I will fully buy into the hype

    Exactly. That and this silly dynasty talk.

  4. kev359 says:
    November 8, 2020 at 6:39 pm
    This guy is a nice QB, but I really need to see him without 6 all pro reeivers that all run 4.3’s before I will fully buy into the hype

    Nobody knew that Kelsey, hill or Robinson even existed when Alex Smith was under center.

  5. lz69 says:
    November 8, 2020 at 7:02 pm
    Nobody knew that Kelsey, hill or Robinson even existed when Alex Smith was under center.

    Not true. Everyone saw how soft Kelce was then, too. lmao

  6. Congrats to him, he’s had proven over and over that he is elite and can elevate a team, and the entire national football league.

  7. Different era, rules favor quarterbacks and offenses, defenders aren’t allowed to play defense nowadays, and Mahomes does have a lot of talent around him. I remember him struggling for a few games when he didn’t have Kelce, Hill, or Watkins. Get real.

  8. ouchback6 says:
    November 8, 2020 at 7:07 pm
    Not true. Everyone saw how soft Kelce was then, too. lmao

    That’s not true, everyone saw the police reports on Hill. And you are right, Kelce gets rag dolled

  9. touchback6 says:

    Not true. Everyone saw how soft Kelce was then, too. lmao

    Keep laughing, TyLaw. You’ll need to stay in good humor because it’ll be a while before your Pats ever rule over Pat.

    Kid G.O.A.T.

