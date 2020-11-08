Philip Rivers blasts replay review of interception

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers was not pleased when an incomplete pass he threw was changed to an interception by instant replay today.

Rivers said no player on either team — including Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, who was credited with the interception — actually believed that Peters had caught Rivers’ pass. But the NFL’s officiating department said Peters had possession.

“It’s gotten so jacked up about how the catch rule is,” Rivers said. “Nobody that’s played any amount of football or been around the game watched that and thought it was a catch, including the guy that dropped it. But you can slow it down to milliseconds and you can make it a technicality about three feet touched the ground, even though somebody that’s sitting back, watching, probably hasn’t thrown a football in his life gets to call it.”

It’s easy to see why Rivers is upset. The NFL’s catch rule is what it is, but common sense says Peters did not have possession of the football.