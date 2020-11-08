Preston Williams carted to locker room after TD catch

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams put his team up in the second quarter of what’s developing into a shootout with the Cardinals, but he may not be back to build on that touchdown catch.

Williams caught a pass from Tua Tagovailoa short of the end zone and then leaped in over a Cardinals defender grabbing his leg. He went on to celebrate with teammates and appeared to be moving gingerly after a couple of them jumped on him in the scrum.

He went to the sideline and took a cart to the locker room a short time later.

Williams had four catches for 60 yards before the injury.

The nine-yard score put the Dolphins up 21-14. The Cardinals have since cut that lead to 21-17.