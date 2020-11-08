Ravens’ offense turns it on late to win in Indianapolis

Getty Images

The Ravens’ offense struggled through most of today’s game with the Colts, but they made plays when it mattered most.

Lamar Jackson had 170 yards passing and 58 yards rushing, scoring a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, to earn a hard-fought 24-10 win at Indianapolis.

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was excellent in a losing cause, and a big reason the Ravens’ running backs couldn’t get anything going all game. Other than Jackson, the Ravens ran just 52 yards on 25 carries.

But the Colts’ offense couldn’t do anything. Philip Rivers completed short passes almost exclusively, and the Colts’ running backs couldn’t find any holes. It was an impressive display from the Ravens’ defense.

The win improves Baltimore to 6-2, and allows them to retain some hope of catching the Steelers in the AFC North. The Colts drop to 5-3 and a game behind the Titans in the AFC South.