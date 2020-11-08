Ravens set record with 31 straight 20-point games

Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens aren’t known as an offensive juggernaut. But they;ve done something that none of the great offenses in league history ever accomplished.

Per the NFL’s Seven from Sunday statistical recap, the Ravens set a record on Sunday with their 31st consecutive game of 20 or more points.

The prior record, 30 straight games of 20 or more points, belonged to the 2012-14 Denver Broncos.

Baltimore’s streak began when Lamar Jackson replaced Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback. The Ravens scored 16 points in Flacco’s last start, against the Steelers on November 4, 2018.

In every regular-season game since then, Baltimore has scored at least 20 points.

They’ll get a chance to extend the streak to 32 next Sunday night, against the Patriots.