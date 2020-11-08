Russell Wilson makes his Buffalo debut

Getty Images

On Sunday, Russell Wilson shuffles off to Buffalo for the first time in his career.

As Peter King mentioned on Friday’s PFT Live, Wilson never has faced the Bills in Buffalo. The game that Wilson and the Seahawks would have played there during his rookie year of 2012 moved to Toronto, back when the Bills explored the possibility of ensuring a future in Buffalo by developing a regional footprint.

The scheduling rotation has landed again on Seattle facing the Bills on the road. The game will happen at Bills Stadium, giving Wilson his first career game in that venue, in his ninth NFL season.

The MVP favorite this year, Wilson will strengthen his candidacy if he plays in Buffalo like he did in Toronto. On that day in December 2012, Wilson ran the ball nine times for 92 yards and three touchdowns, adding 205 passing yards and another touchdown in a 50-17 blowout of the Bills.

The Bills Mafia won’t be in attendance today, which means Buffalo fans who didn’t go to Toronto won’t see Wilson again. Their next chance will come in 2028, when the Seahawks return again to Buffalo.

If the game happens after November 29, Wilson will be 40.