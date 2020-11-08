Saints putting on clinic with 28-0 lead over Buccaneers

Getty Images

Tom Brady brought the Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit in Super Bowl LI. He would have to do better than that tonight if the Buccaneers are to win.

Drew Brees and the Saints are blowing out Brady and the Buccaneers, leading 28-0 with 8:45 remaining in the second quarter. Brady has never faced a bigger first-half deficit in his career.

Brees has gone 15-of-18 for 154 yards and three touchdowns, the 561st, 562nd and 563rd of his career. He now leads Brady by two for the NFL all-time record.

Eleven different Saints players have caught a pass, with Tre'Quan Smith, Adam Trautman and Emmanuel Sanders each catching a touchdown pass. Alvin Kamara also has a 1-yard touchdown run.

Brady is only 7-of-15 for 60 yards and an interception. Antonio Brown has one catch for 6 yards, and Mike Evans is without a reception.