Saints take 7-0 lead on Drew Brees’ 561st career touchdown pass

USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady went into Sunday Night Football with 561 career touchdowns, one more than Drew Brees for the NFL record. The two now are tied with the Saints having taken a 7-0 lead.

The Buccaneers did nothing with the opening kickoff, going three-and-out as Brady was 0-for-2 and Ronald Jones picked up 7 yards on a run.

Brees, who was limited in practice two days last week with a right shoulder injury, appears just fine. Brees went 5-for-6 for 45 yards, finding a wide open Tre'Quan Smith in the back of the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown on third down.

Taysom Hill also threw a pass in the nine-play, 65-yard drive, completing a 19-yarder to Jared Cook.

Six different receivers caught passes, including Michael Thomas. Thomas, who broke the NFL record with 149 receptions last season, caught his first pass since Week 1, an 8-yarder.

Bucs pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul forced Brees’ only incompletion, nearly making an interception the play before Brees’ touchdown pass.