Seahawks look to extend eight-game 1:00 p.m. ET winning streak

Getty Images

Most West Coast teams don’t like playing at 10:00 a.m PT, which happens when they play at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Seahawks thrive on it.

Since a December 2017 loss at Jacksonville, the Seahawks have won eight straight 10:00 a.m. ET/1:00 p.m. ET games.

From wins at Detroit and Carolina in 2018 to wins at PIttsburgh, Cleveland, Atlanta, and Carolina in 2019 to wins at Miami and Atlanta in 2020, Seattle rides an impressive early-game winning streak into Sunday’s game at Buffalo.

After the Week Four win in South Florida, receiver DK Metcalf told PFT that the Seahawks love the East Coast early games, and that they’re used to winning on the road. He added that the home teams in those cases think they have an edge, and often take the road team too lightly.

This year, no one is taking the Seahawks lightly. Including the Bills, who have an early lead against the Seahawks in Buffalo.