Steelers rally for and then hang onto a 24-19 victory over Cowboys

Posted by Charean Williams on November 8, 2020, 7:51 PM EST
Getty Images

The Steelers didn’t blow out the Cowboys as expected. In fact, they needed a comeback to remain undefeated.

But Pittsburgh got it done, moving to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. The Steelers did it in front of an NFL season-high 30,024 fans.

Ben Roethlisberger, who missed a few plays late in the first half to seek medical attention for his left knee, threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Eric Ebron with 2:14 remaining. It was the Steelers’ first lead of the day, and it held up . . . barely.

The Steelers trailed 13-0, 13-9 at halftime and 19-9 in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh closed the game with 15 unanswered points, getting a 31-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger to JuJu Smith-Schuster, a 43-yard Chris Boswell field goal and Ebron’s score.

Roethlisberger went 11-of-16 for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Boswell missed an extra point, had one blocked by Tyrone Crawford and the Steelers failed on a 2-point conversion.

The Steelers’ special teams nearly cost them. Or maybe it was the Cowboys’ special teams nearly won them the upset of the season.

The Cowboys had Rico Dowdle return a Boswell kickoff from the 50-yard line — after a Randy Gregory 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty following the Steelers’ touchdown — 64 yards to the Pittsburgh 36. They used a trick play on a punt return for a 73-yard play.

The Cowboys were competitive despite starting their fourth quarterback of the season. Garrett Gilbert, who signed less than a month ago, was making his first career start against a defense ranked fifth in yards allowed.

The Steelers had only two sacks, but the second was huge. Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt split a sack of Gilbert on fourth down with 1:37 left.

The Cowboys did get the ball back with 38 seconds left and moved from their own 19 to Pittsburgh 23 with four seconds remaining. Gilbert’s pass into the end zone was incomplete, knocked away by Minkah Fitzpatrick, who also had a second half interception in the end zone to prevent Cowboys’ points.

Gilbert went 21-of-38 for 243 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Roethlisberger, who returned from his knee injury to play all of the second half, was 29-of-42 for 306 yards and three touchdowns. Smith-Schuster caught six passes for 93 yards and a score.

The Cowboys had 364 yards, outgaining the Steelers by 9 yards. But two turnovers and seven penalties, several of them at crucial times and at least a couple controversial, didn’t help the Cowboys’ cause.

Cowboys rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs departed in the second half with a left foot injury.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

34 responses to “Steelers rally for and then hang onto a 24-19 victory over Cowboys

  1. Don’t have a dog in the fight but on the second to last drive Gilbert was hit in the face mask on a pass and there was no call. Just as Ben did but Ben got a 15 yard penalty. And on the Hayward sack sure looked like a horse collar. Not saying it would make a difference, but…

  2. If you are a Steeler fan you age years watching that game. More and likely would be better rooting for the Jets. At least you have no expectations

  4. Tomlin special almost but this team seems to be a team of Destiny. We will see.

  5. You mean Pittsburgh played down to the level of a crappy opponent in a game they should win easily?! Yeah they do, several times a season. The difference is that this year they have been able to win the game anyways, where in the past it was a predictable loss. Luck counts too and I’ll take every win any way I can get ’em 🌓🏈🌗

    Go Steelers!

  6. I tend to think this was a trap game for the Steelers but Gilbert has looked the best out of all the QBs. Dallas’s defense has really tightened up the last few games though.

    It should be interesting going forward.

  7. This is one of the fakest 8-0 teams I’ve ever seen. The Steelers are falling victim to the bad officiating curse. The same thing happened to the Patriots back in the 2017 season, and they later lost the super bowl.

  8. Not a fan of the Ravens or anyone in that Division, but, that was some very Very favorable Referee calls that bailed out the Steelers today.

  9. Not a fan of either team but can we change the rule that says an inadvertant hand brushing the qb facemask is a 15 yard game changing penalty??

    What an awful way to decide a game. Its not going to give the guy a concussion.

  11. joestemme says:
    November 8, 2020 at 8:00 pm
    Not a fan of the Ravens or anyone in that Division, but, that was some very Very favorable Referee calls that bailed out the Steelers today.

    1 0 Rate This

    ———————-

    Goodell helps certain teams for ratings purposes. Prior to Goodell, the league simply wasn’t like this.

  12. touchback6 says:
    November 8, 2020 at 8:05 pm
    Probably the worst 8-0 team in history.

    ————

    Tick tock….:::

  14. Gilbert looked really good! Steelers not so much but they pulled it out because of the ref’s like always!!

  15. This is the worst officiated game I can remember, except the Super Bowl where Seattle was robbed of a win over the Stealers by atrocious calls.

  19. Dallas got hosed on the Steeler’s final TD drive. Cowboys ARE NOT a good team but they deserved a fair shake and didn’t get it.

  20. Another big advantage Pitt has going for them this year, is that Ben is playing pretty good most of the time, and he’s doing a great job taking care of the ball. He has only 4 interceptions on the year and 3 came in one game they won anyways.

    Despite a poor defensive showing and horrific special teams play, Pitt won the turnover battle 2-0 today and that wins games. Every game they’re gonna get the other teams best shot, so they’re not gonna survive every letdown at this rate. It is what it is though, and there are 31 teams who wish they had Pittsburgh’s 8-0 record.

    Go Steelers!

  21. Haha! Funny how some fans of the team that loses always point out the calls they think don’t go their way, but never mention the ones they get. The Cowboys nearly tackled Claypool twice on long throws with no flags.

    That said the Steelers played like trash, and are not long for staying undefeated if they continue the sloppy play.

  22. HagemeisterPar
    … can we change the rule that says an inadvertant hand brushing the qb facemask is a 15 yard game changing penalty?

    _________________
    Agree … They should treat it the samw as running into the kicker vs roughing the kicker

  23. For as long as I can remember if a team’s main uniform consists of yellow pants then they get favored by the refs.

  24. I’d also like to mention not kicking the FG was crazy. Sure it worked out but what was it, a 30 yarder? Romo cackling about that it’s the right call was just as dumb… Be up by 8 and the best they can do is tie, or be down 5 and lose… Tomlin deserved the loss.

  26. Ben’s face mask was not simply “brushed”. What game were you people watching? And it is not a foul to horse collar a QB in the tackle box.

  27. Clay pool had a clear TD on the first drive but was held and there was also holding on another that he could not get to. But I guess nobody saw that huh?

  28. Too much whining about the Refs here. There were tough calls made (and missed) against both
    teams, like always. Losers blame the Refs. Steelers have beat “good” and “bad’ teams by being taking care of the ball, being resilient, and winning the 4th quarter.

  29. Sorry but if you smack the QB in the face and punch a tackled runner on the ground, those are penalties folks.

  31. The almighty Steelers win 3 straight pro tackle football games in a row in the middle of a pandemic. How is that for awesome?

  33. Sometimes you need luck. Steelers played some tough opponents on the road, and this shaped up as a trap game. But they never quit, and you are never out of it with Big Ben.

  34. There were bad calls on both sides, it is what it is at this point. The Steelers just played 3 tough road games and kinda got a lil screwed on their bye week…thanks Tennessee…they were tired and slow and sloppy from the start and lucky to come through with a W but at the end of the day they DID come up with it and that’s what matters in the end. Here we go…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.