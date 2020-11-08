Taco Charlton fractures lower leg, headed to IR

Getty Images

Chiefs pass rusher Taco Charlton walked off after being injured in the first quarter.

Charlton, though, has a fracture in his lower leg, coach Andy Reid announced after the game. The Chiefs will place Charlton on injured reserve.

Charlton was injured on a 7-yard run by Curtis Samuel with 8:40 remaining in the first quarter.

The Chiefs listed his return as questionable, but he did not come back.

Charlton had no stats before he left.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton strained his hamstring and cornerback Rashad Fenton sprained his ankle, Matt McMullen of the team website reports.