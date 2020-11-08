Texans beat Jaguars again, stopping a two-point conversion for 27-25 win

Getty Images

Houston is 0-6 against any team not named the Jaguars. The Texans beat the Jaguars for a second time this season, improving to 2-6.

Unfortunately for the Texans, they won’t play the Jaguars again until the 2021 season.

Houston dropped Jacksonville to 1-7 with a 27-25 victory Sunday.

The Jaguars jumped out to a 7-0 lead only 52 seconds gone in the game on a 73-yard pass from rookie Jake Luton to DJ Chark. It was Jacksonville’s only lead.

But it came down to a two-point conversion and an onside kick as Luton led the Jaguars on a seven-play, 80-yard scoring drive in the final two minutes. He scored on a 13-yard run with 1:30 left to cut Houston’s lead to two points.

But his pass to Chark on the conversion attempt fell incomplete, and Keion Crossen recovered the onside kick for the Texans.

Deshaun Watson was a one-man wrecking crew, going 19-of-32 for 281 yards and two touchdowns. He also had nine carries for a team-leading 51 rushing yards.

Will Fuller had five catches for 100 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown pass. Brandin Cooks scored on a 57-yard reception.

J.J. Watt had his 100th career sack, a strip-sack of Luton in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars recovered the fumble.

Luton handled himself well, going 26-of-38 for 304 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Chark caught seven passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.