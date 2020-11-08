Titans shut down Nick Foles and the Bears

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 8, 2020, 4:08 PM EST
How bad was Bears quarterback Nick Foles today? So bad that if Mitchell Trubisky were healthy, Foles probably would have been benched.

But Trubisky was out with a shoulder injury, so the Bears stuck with Foles, who was terrible in a 24-17 loss to the Titans. Although Foles’ final numbers didn’t look bad, the Bears really didn’t start moving the ball until garbage time, after the Titans had an insurmountable fourth quarter lead.

Their third consecutive loss drops the Bears to 5-4, and a team that had legitimate playoff aspirations a few weeks ago suddenly doesn’t look like a safe bet to make the playoffs at all.

The Titans’ offense wasn’t great either, but it didn’t need to be with the defense shutting the Bears down and also getting a 63-yard touchdown on a fumble return by Desmond King, who just arrived in a trade with the Chargers.

Tennessee snapped a two-game losing streak and is now 6-2 and appears to be the favorite to win the AFC South. This defense is good, but unfortunately won’t get to play against Foles every week.

  1. Today in Nashville the Bears offense looks like they are all trying out for non-speaking crowd roles in the Walking Dead. Bears were down 10 zip at the half and it seemed like they were down 35 to 0. The 2nd half made the Bears 1st half performance seem outstanding. If Foles cashes his paycheck this week he is guilty of larceny by trick,

    Bear fans have seen this script so often it seems like Groundhog Day part 2, Good defense combined with the offensive trifecta of doom (no QB, really poor O-line, and horrible coaching) that deep-down fans believe nothing will change unless things get much worse. On a positive note the Bears seem to have mastered the false start. Bears well on track to go 5 and 5 and then really down hill.

  2. From 5-1 to 5-4 just like that. With this horrific offense I’m not sure the Bears will even finish .500 record.

  4. It’s unfortunate that Mitch couldn’t help them with being injured. But in all actuality, they never should’ve made the change at QB. I hope he rebounds somewhere.

  5. Is Pace crazy? For a Nick Foles QB to work in today’s NFL you need a good run game for play-action, an organized and efficient OL, and really great tight ends to make the dink and dunk work. At no time in the last 5 years have the Bears been anything close to that so what happens: FOLES LOOKS TERRIBLE and who is surprised? At least the owners I would hope.

