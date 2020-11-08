Washington Football Team cuts Giants lead to 23-20

Getty Images

The Washington Football team was down 20-3 at halftime on Sunday, but they have turned things around since the break.

Antonio Gibson scored on a one-yard touchdown in the third quarter to get them going and they’ve scored 10 straight points in the fourth quarter to close the Giants lead to 23-20 with over 10 minutes to play.

The second touchdown of the second half came on a big play by Terry McLaurin. McLaurin secured a pass from Alex Smith and sprinted 68 yards for his third touchdown of the season and second in the last two weeks.

McLaurin has 97 receiving yards and Cam Sims has helped the cause with three catches for 110 yards as Washington tries to move to 3-5 by avenging an earlier loss to the Giants.