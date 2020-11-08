Week Nine best bets, for your consideration

Getty Images

In exchange for some of your time and attention, you periodically get stuff. You get stuff like free suggestions for bets you should consider in the coming slate of games.

Yes, there’s a chance we’ll be wrong on one or two or maybe all three of the selections Simms and I make every Thursday. We cover ourselves by saying our picks should only be factors in your final decisions.

Even if the factor is “do the opposite.”

Before making a decision, take a look and listen at what we have to say, as you wait for eight 1:00 p.m. ET games to get started.