With 106 rushing yards, Kyler Murray has first career double-triple

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had his first career double-triple on Sunday.

A double-triple is when a player reaches triple digits in two different yardage categories, such as more than 100 yards rushing and more than 100 yards passing. Murray had a career-high 106 rushing yards to go with 283 passing yards.

Murray would have had a double-triple in Week One, until he kneeled down at the end of the game and saw his rushing yardage fall from 100 to 91.

It’s been an excellent season running the ball for Murray, who is now on pace to gain 1,086 rushing yards and score 16 rushing touchdowns. Murray is the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to score eight touchdowns in his team’s first eight games of a season.

The NFL’s all-time leaders in double-triples are Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick, who have eight each.