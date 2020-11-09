Adrian Peterson promises to show Washington “what they let go” Sunday

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson circled Nov. 15 on his calendar the minute he signed with the Lions. Washington cut the running back Sept. 4, and two days later, he agreed to terms with the Lions.

Peterson will face Washington on Sunday.

“I would be lying to you if I told you that chip on my shoulder wasn’t there,” Peterson told Darren Haynes of WUSA9. “They will get to realize what they let go.”

Peterson, 35, ranks fifth on the NFL’s list of all-time rushing leaders behind Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Frank Gore and Barry Sanders. But he has gone 15 games without a 100-yard game.

He spent two seasons in Washington before it decided to hand off the rushing chores to third-round pick Antonio Gibson, Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic. Gibson has 391 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 90 carries, while Peterson has 350 yards and two touchdowns on 93 carries.

“It was an awkward situation,” Peterson said. “It was like bam, I was cut, just like that with no notice.”

Peterson still maintains positive memories from his time in Washington.

“It was a great journey and great opportunity,” Peterson said. “They allowed me to show that I can still play this game at a high level. I will always have love for the DMV area. It was critical for my career. It’s a reason why I’m still playing in this league now at a high level.”